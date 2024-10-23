Conservative beer company expands product line with 'perfect drink' in border-themed parody video

FIRST ON FOX: The anti-woke beer company Ultra Right officially announced they are expanding their product line into the tequila market with a parody commercial introducing "Border Wall Tee-Kee-Laaa."

"Bottled and ready to ship, this 100% agave, additive-free Blanco Tee-Kee-Laaa is the perfect drink for patriots who enjoy a premium tequila," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the introductory commercial, owner Seth Weathers plays his Conservative Dad character meeting his "Mexican counterpart Conservador Papa" in a border-themed parody commercial in the Nevada desert.

"Only bringing the best across the border!" Weathers says in the commercial.

"This is a premium agave spirit," Weathers said in the press release.

"I want conservatives to have an alternative to the woke corporations when deciding on their next purchase. Imagine pulling out a bottle of Conservative Dad’s™ Border Wall Tee-Kee-Laaa to celebrate election night with friends and family!"

The press release states that 10 tons of tequila are bottled and ready to ship and that proceeds will support conservative causes, according to Ultra Right's website.

"The company has already donated over $150,000 to fight the woke mob and help re-elect President Donald J. Trump," the press release says.

Ultra Right Beer was started in April 2023 during the conservative boycott of Bud Light following its partnership with a transgender influencer and immediately became an internet sensation.

This summer, the company introduced a beer can showcasing former President Trump's fist pump after nearly being assassinated, which the company says surpassed $1 million in sales.