Conservative beer company's can showcasing Trump's reaction to being shot brings in $1 million: 'FIGHT'

The limited-edition can was unveiled in July

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Ultra Right Beer vows to fight the communists in Georgia with limited-edition can featuring Trump mugshot Video

Ultra Right Beer vows to fight the communists in Georgia with limited-edition can featuring Trump mugshot

Conservative Dads Ultra Right Beer has released a limited-edition can design for the beverage featuring former President Trump's mugshot.

FIRST ON FOX: The conservative beer company Ultra Right says that its newly unveiled can showcasing former President Trump's fist pump after nearly being assassinated has surpassed $1 million in sales, prompting the company to donate to his campaign.

"Just a month and a half ago, Former President Trump narrowly escaped death in an assassination attempt, a story the liberal media has already swept under the rug, we’re here to ensure this moment is not forgotten as we head into the most important election of our lifetime," Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad’s™ Ultra Right Beer, said in a press release Friday announcing that the limited edition can has surpassed $1 million in sales.

Weathers says he is donating $25,000 to the Trump campaign.

"Our mission has always been twofold: to brew the best beer possible while also representing a movement," Weathers said. 

BUD LIGHT STILL REELING FROM ‘UNFORCED ERROR’ AS MODELO ESPECIAL AND MICHELOB ULTRA BOTH SURPASSED IT

Trump after he was shot, pumping fist

President Trump famously raised his fist and yelled, "Fight!" to the crowd after surviving an assassination attempt in July. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"A movement of conservatives who are fed up with the woke agenda. Understanding the significance of this election, I’ve personally contributed $25,000 to President Trump’s campaign and its authorized re-election committee. I could not do this without the support of our loyal customers."

 The "Conservative Dad’s™ FIGHT" limited-edition six-pack will only be available until September 15th, 11:59 PM EST, according to the press release.

DOD PROVIDING SECRET SERVICE ‘ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE’ IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Ultra Right beer can with "FIGHT" and Trump pumping fist

Ultra Right beer unveiled the limited-edition can in July. (Ultra Right Beer)

"Our previous limited-edition Trump mugshot beer cans have fetched up to $1,000 per case on eBay, and I’m confident this latest release will become even more of a collector’s item," Weathers said.

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer released the limited-edition can in July, shortly after the failed assassination attempt that featured "President Trump’s iconic fist pump."

Trump assassination attempt task force on ground in Butler, Pa.

Representative Mike Kelly points in the distance as bipartisan U.S. lawmakers on a task force investigating the assassination attempt against former President Trump visit the shooting scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Monday, August 26, 2024. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

Ultra Right Beer was started in April 2023 during the conservative boycott of Bud Light following its partnership with a transgender influencer and immediately became an internet sensation.

"The last year was a pretty wild ride by anyone's definition for Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer. We launched on April 12 of 2023, and it went just incredibly wild and went very viral online," Weathers told Fox News Digital earlier this year.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

