'Woke-free' beer company rakes in $500K in 12 hours from Trump mugshot cans: 'People are at a tipping point'

A "woke-free" beer company raked in an astounding $500,000 in 12 hours after releasing its limited edition can featuring former President Trump's mugshot.

"I knew it was going to be a hit, but I maybe didn't quite realize where how big it was going to go, and it's still going, so we're excited," Seth Weathers, CEO of Ultra Right Beer Company, told FOX News on Tuesday.

The black cans are dubbed "Conservative Dad's Revenge" just above the 2024 hopeful's mugshot taken in August at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. A portion of the proceeds from sales goes to fund Trump electors that are, in Weathers' words "being persecuted, not prosecuted" in the state of Georgia.

"Some of my friends are the ones that are being arrested here by the communist Fani Willis in Fulton County so that was what was extremely important to me," he explained.

Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, led the charge after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others accused of committing various schemes to keep the former president in office after the 2020 election. The indictments, along with the series of others Trump faces, have received backlash from many who branded the efforts as politically-motivated.

The beer, however, was initially launched as an alternative to Bud Light after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and inspired a boycott among outraged conservatives nationwide. Ultra Right Beer initially started as an online-only brand in April, but soon moved to stores and restaurants in southern states after becoming a hit among drinkers.

"I think people have reached a tipping point. They're done," Weathers said, sharing how Ultra Right Beer has helped fund a number of organizations backing conservative causes, including the 1776 Project that helps unseat allegedly "woke" school board members.

"I think that that resonates with people," he continued. "I think people are just really done with the insanity… we buy products from people all the time that hate our values. We go to sports games run by people that hate our values, so when you have a product that's a great beer, and you can actually support the organizations and causes that are important to you, I think it was just a home run for a lot of people."

Those looking to pre-order the collector's item online can expect to pay $25 plus shipping.

