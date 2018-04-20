Colorado's 'Barack Obama Highway' bill could face rocky road to passage

Colorado Democrats hope to convince their fellow state lawmakers to rename a stretch of Interstate 25 the “Barack Obama Highway.”

The measure passed a House panel by a 12-1 vote Thursday, but could eventually face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate -- where lawmakers have railed against former president over Medicaid expansion, ObamaCare and climate change.

The bill would apply to the portion of the interstate that runs through Denver in recognition of the 2008 Democratic National Convention, which the city hosted. It was there that Obama accepted the party's nomination for president.

Obama gave his nomination acceptance speech at Sports Authority Field, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, which sits near Insterstate 25, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

State Rep. Dan Pabon, D-Denver, presented the bill to the House Transportation and Energy Committee on Thursday.

Democrats likely hope the bill will follow the same path that similar Republican proposals have taken. A portion of Interstate 25 that runs through El Paso County is now named for Ronald Reagan and a portion of Interstate 70 in Eagle County is named for Gerald Ford.

Several states have renamed stretches of roads after the 44th president, including California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida and Missouri.

Florida leads the way with five roads named after Obama.