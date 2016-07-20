Clinton campaign fundraises off Christie's 'witch trial' of Hillary

The Hillary Clinton campaign sent out an email Wednesday trying to fundraise off New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s address to the Republican National Convention the prior night, likening the speech to a “witch trial.”

Christie’s fiery address put Clinton on “trial” as he laid out her scandals and foreign policy record and asked the Cleveland audience if she was “guilty or not guilty.” The crowd yelled back “Guilty!” and chanted “lock her up” on several occasions.

Deputy Communications Director Christina Reynolds said the address marked a “dark turning point in American politics,” writing “if you closed your eyes, you could imagine it being a lot like a witch trial.”

Reynolds asked voters to chip in because the GOP had “crossed the line.”

