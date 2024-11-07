Chuck Schumer preps for return to Senate minority after GOP victory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence on Wednesday night following poor election results for Democrats across the board, including a presidential loss and the Republicans retaking the Senate majority.

"As I’ve said time and again, in both the majority and the minority, the only way to get things done in the Senate is through bipartisan legislation while maintaining our principles — and the next two years will be no different," he said in a statement.

Despite Vice President Kamala Harris' decisive loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, the New York Democrat praised her for her "historic candidacy" that "inspired millions."

"Her advocacy on many issues — from lower costs, more affordable housing, and a fairer tax system — will continue to have strong impacts on America and on our party," he said.

Schumer noted that there were several outstanding Senate races across the country, such as those in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. "As we await the final tallies in elections across the country, Senate Democrats remain committed to our values and to working with our Republican colleagues to deliver for the American people," he added.

As voters trended toward Republicans across the country on Tuesday night, the GOP was quickly projected to take back control of the Senate. The conference picked up seats in West Virginia, Montana and Ohio and didn't lose any incumbents.

Democrats did manage to re-elect Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., despite Trump winning the blue-wall state of Wisconsin. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., also won the open Senate seat in Trump-won Michigan, which is being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. However, both of the races were much closer than predicted by polling, with Democrats pulling off victories by very close margins.

While Republicans will have at least a 52-member majority, they won't have the necessary 60 votes to overcome the legislative filibuster, which could make executing Republican and Trump administration priorities difficult without Democrat support. Moderate Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, could present additional obstacles on certain issues.

