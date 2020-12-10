Grassley claims media 'chose to dismiss' Hunter Biden probe: 'I think it's outrageous'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, accused the "liberal media" of ignoring his investigation of the Biden family's finances in order to protect the Democratic Party while speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday.

"For over a year, Sen. [Ron] Johnson and I investigated the Biden family financial dealings," Grassley said. "We found that they engaged in potential criminal financial deals across the globe, including China, which created counterintelligence concerns. ... I think It’s outrageous that the Fourth Estate would choose to ignore facts when they are uncovered by Republicans."

"We showed our work and made our findings public, but the liberal media and Democrats chose to dismiss it," he continued. "They even falsely claimed our work was Russian disinformation. I believe they did this in order to protect leaders of the other party. Those same liberal outlets that disparaged our investigation now report that Hunter Biden’s financial deals in China raised counterintelligence concerns."

In the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign, there was an unprecedented media blackout of the explosive reporting from the New York Post that shed light on Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings overseas. On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris transition team announced his "tax affairs" were being investigated.

Grassley said he and Johnson were "attacked" for investigating Hunter Biden.

"Sen. Johnson and I don’t do oversight for the fun of it. It’s serious business. It shouldn’t take subpoenas and confirmation from Hunter Biden himself to get the rest of the press to pay attention," he said.

After the New York Post's reporting was dismissed and characterized by members of the media as a "baseless conspiracy theory," a "smear campaign," and "Russian disinformation," Wednesday's announcement from Hunter Biden was ultimately too much for the media to ignore.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

