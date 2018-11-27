Christine Blasey Ford explains use of GoFundMe money in rare public statement

Christine Blasey Ford used some of the more than $600,000 donated to her after she accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to pay for security and housing, she said Wednesday in a rare public statement.

Just days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, Ford publicly came forward to accuse the judge of sexual misconduct decades ago.

She accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, she said, adding that Kavanaugh was drunk.

Kavanaugh repeatedly denied the allegations, and after a highly publicized and emotional hearing regarding the accusations, he was confirmed to the bench on Oct. 6.

After the allegations, a GoFundMe account set up on Ford’s behalf raised $647,610 before it was closed to further donations. In a statement posted to the fundraising page, Ford said she used the money “to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home.”

KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION DERAILED BY SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: A LIST OF HIS ACCUSERS

Ford said the money went for a home security system, a security service and housing while her family was “displaced.” She said at one point her family was able to stay “in a residence generously loaned to us.”

The leftover money will be donated to “organizations that support trauma survivors” – which are yet to be determined, Ford said.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” Ford said. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time.”

KAVANAUGH'S FIRST SUPREME COURT CASES DEAL WITH IMMIGRATION, SENTENCING GUIDELINES: A LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE

Similarly, a GoFundMe account was set up in support of Kavanaugh by his supporters. It raised $488,895 before it stopped accepting donations.

Neither Kavanaugh nor his family was able to accept any of the money raised on the site, however, due to “judicial ethics reasons,” according to a statement posted to the fundraising page. The money was instead donated to the Archdiocese of Washington, according to the statement.