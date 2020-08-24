Chris Wallace says the RNC is 'really the Trump convention' as gathering kicks off

The 2020 Republican National Convention is "really the Trump convention," suggested "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace during Fox News special coverage of the first night of the quadrennial gathering.

Wallace noted that the most recent GOP president before Trump, George W. Bush, would not be speaking and party delegates had opted not to approve a new platform for this year.

"Who we are going to be hearing from this week? The first lady, Melania Trump, the president's four grown children, members of the White House staff, members of the Trump cabinet," Wallace said. "Most of all ... every night of this convention, and as far as I know, it's unprecedented, we're going to hear from the president himself.

"He seems to have made the calculation that the best spokesman, the best salesman for Donald Trump is Donald Trump," Wallace added. "And for the Trump base, the millions of voters out there who voted for him in 2016 and plan to vote for him again, he's probably absolutely right."

Earlier Monday, more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress launched "Republicans for Biden," an effort to support Trump's Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, the Republican National Committee has offered its unwavering support of the president.

In a resolution Sunday, the party's platform committee said: "The RNC [Republican National Committee], had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration."