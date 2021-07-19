Chris Christie to help raise money for Republicans running in governors races

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is being tasked to co-chair a new effort by the Republican Governors Association (RGA) to expand the organization’s donor network to help its fundraising for GOP incumbents and candidates running in the 2021 and 2022 gubernatorial elections.

The new role for Christie, which an RGA official confirmed to Fox News, gives the 2016 GOP presidential candidate and potential 2024 White House hopeful another high profile position to keep his name in the headlines as he helps fundraise for fellow Republicans.

Christie will be in Aspen, Colorado this week, for the RGA’s summer meeting, as the group’s Victory 2022 Board meets for the first time. The new mission of expanding the RGA’s network of donors with deep pockets for the 2021 and 2022 elections – when 38 states are holding gubernatorial contests - could pay dividends for Christie down the road if he decides to run again for the GOP presidential nomination.

Asked about a potential 2024 run, Christie told Fox News in December that, "If I have things that I believe are relevant to say that I can uniquely bring to the debate and the discussion in our country and ultimately to the White House, then I’ll run. And if I don’t, I won’t."

And in an interview with Fox News in March, Christie said any decision regarding potentially making another White House run wouldn't come "until after the midterms" in November of next year.

This isn’t Christie’s first stab at helping raise money for fellow Republicans. The former two-term governor late last year served as an honorary co-chair of the Georgia Battleground Fund, which was set up by GOP leaders to help fundraise on behalf of then-Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 twin Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Perdue and Loeffler were narrowly defeated by now-Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, giving the Democrats a razor-thin majority in the Senate.

The new position, along with his weekly Sunday talk show appearances as a Republican analyst on ABC’s "This Week," will help Christie keep a robust national profile. And Christie has a new book coming out in November titled "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden."

Christie has sparked speculation in recent months about his potential 2024 national ambitions.

In April he headlined a video conference call to the Right-of-Center group, which is a regular gathering of prominent conservative activists and leaders in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar.

And a month later he was one of a handful of potential White House contenders who spoke at a donor appreciation gathering in Texas that was hosted by Karl Rove, the former President George W. Bush political adviser, longtime GOP strategist, and Fox News contributor.

Word of Christie’s new role with the RGA, which he chaired in 2014, was first reported by Politico.