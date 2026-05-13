China rolls out red carpet for Trump as Xi meeting tests trade, Taiwan tensions

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President Donald Trump was greeted with pomp and circumstance by the Chinese as he met China's President Xi Jinping ahead of a high-stakes bilateral meeting between the two nations.

After arriving in his armored vehicle Thursday morning local time, Trump met with Xi in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in front of crowds of military personnel, dignitaries, music and children.

After shaking hands with the Chinese president, the pair introduced each other to their dignitaries and later stood beneath a ceremonial red-and-yellow canopy for a photo-op as the star-spangled banner and China's national anthem played in the background.

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"That was an honor like few I have ever seen before," Trump said after they made their way into the Great Hall. "I think I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy, they were beautiful. The military is obvious — it couldn't be better — but those children were amazing, and they represent so much. And I know, I know, they represent so much to you."

The ceremony marked the formal start of Trump’s high-stakes visit, with the pageantry outside the Great Hall giving way to a series of meetings expected to focus on trade, security and the broader effort to stabilize relations between Washington and Beijing.

The discussions will test whether the public display of diplomacy can translate into progress on the deep disputes that continue to define the U.S.–China relationship.

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During the opening ceremony, Trump walked around and admired the pomp and circumstance that included children waving flags and holding flowers.

The event included marching by Chinese soldiers and music from Chinese military bands.

Xi could be seen shaking hands with many of Trump's closest advisors, like policy advisor Stephen Miller and communications director Steven Cheung, in addition to members of his Cabinet.

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The public part of the bilateral meeting following the ceremony was very short.

"I look forward to our discussions on major issues important to our two countries and the world," a translator for Xi said.