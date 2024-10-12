Chicago spent $80K to renovate office for first lady Johnson as city faces billion dollar budget shortfall

Invoices and receipts from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration have raised new questions about extravagant spending as the city faces a nearly billion dollar budget shortfall.

Documents uncovered by local news station NBC 5 revealed that in the grip of fiscal crisis, the city spent more than $80,000 to redecorate and renovate an office in the Chicago Cultural Center for first lady Stacie Johnson.

"The invoices and receipts, obtained by NBC 5 Investigates through a series of Freedom of Information Act requests, show that work order requests began in February and continued through August of this year to renovate and redecorate Room 306 in the Chicago Cultural Center," the report said.

Electricians, carpenters and painters on the city's payroll were contracted for the work, according to an invoice from the city's Fleet and Facility Management department, also called 2FM, NBC 5 reported. The workers accrued more than 350 hours of labor at a cost of over $25,000.

Another invoice reportedly shows the city paid more than $43,000 for furniture, including a $2,200 office chair and a $4,400 desk labeled the "First Lady's Desk" on the document. The city spent another $4,600 on a desk for a staffer and more than $8,300 on two club chairs, according to the outlet.

The invoice was dated Aug. 13, with a Sept. 12 due date, NBC 5 reported.

Mayor Johnson's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Confronted with the invoices and asked to defend the city's spending, Johnson told NBC 5, "So, the Cultural Center has always been a location for dignitaries; every first lady has had office space there. Renovations for my office or any other office is standard procedure. Our commitment to invest in people is still to invest in people."

The mayor pushed back against follow-up questions about the optics of excessive spending at a time when his administration is considering layoffs of city workers to cut costs.

"The purchase of a desk is not going to change the financial structural damage that has been in place for a very long time. So this is why we ask – and I mean this respectfully – we ask far more profound questions than that. We ask, how do we make sure that the structural damage that's been created over the course of decades – we reroute the rivers, if you will, to make sure that we get to the places where there is dry land. And that's what we are doing," he said.

When NBC 5 pressed the issue, Johnson criticized the outlet's questions. "So I've been mayor for 17 months, and you have a question of how I feel about optics? Just go back on review the tape. If I were to allow my leadership to be based on someone's opinion of me, it would be a derelict of duty. I never question my position to invest in people. I don't do this for optics; I do this to transform lives."

The mayor said he is more focused on the optics of hiring young people for summer jobs, building affordable housing and ensuring that schools have counselors and social workers, as well as investing in Chicago's South and West sides.

But Johnson still has not put forward a plan to close the city's projected $982 million budget gap.