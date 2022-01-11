Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Lightfoot said she was experiencing "cold-like symptoms" but feels fine otherwise – which she credited to being vaccinated and boosted.

"I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation," the mayor said in a statement. "This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.