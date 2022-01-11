Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

Lightfoot credited being vaccinated and boosted for not having more serious symptoms

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
'Special Report' panel talks COVID and closing Chicago schools Video

'Special Report' panel talks COVID and closing Chicago schools

Brit Hume, Juan Williams, Guy Benson and Kimberley Strassel discuss omicron and the CDC's new guidelines.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. 

Lightfoot said she was experiencing "cold-like symptoms" but feels fine otherwise – which she credited to being vaccinated and boosted. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a City Council meeting on Oct. 27, 2021, in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a City Council meeting on Oct. 27, 2021, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation," the mayor said in a statement. "This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

More from Politics