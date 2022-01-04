Expand / Collapse search
Gretchen Whitmer
Published

Michigan’s Whitmer isolating from husband after he tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan, like other states, is experiencing a jump in casess

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Biden fails to deliver on COVID promises as need for testing surges Video

Biden fails to deliver on COVID promises as need for testing surges

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich discusses the Biden administration’s failure to deliver at-home COVID tests on ‘Special Report.'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Democrat, was isolating from her husband Tuesday inside their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Whitmer, 50, took a rapid test and a PCR lab test, her spokesperson told the Associated Press. She was not experiencing symptoms.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Her office released a statement that said her entire family, including Marc Mallory, her husband, had been fully vaccinated and boosted. Mallory took a COVID-19 test "after feeling under the weather," the Detroit News reported.

The paper reported that Michigan, like other states, is experiencing a jump in cases. The state has seen a seven-day average of 12,247 infections and there are nearly 4,000 adults who are hospitalized. 

A healthcare worker attaches an IV infusion to a patient's hand during a monoclonal antibody treatment in the parking lot at Wayne Health Detroit Mack Health Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A healthcare worker attaches an IV infusion to a patient's hand during a monoclonal antibody treatment in the parking lot at Wayne Health Detroit Mack Health Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon," her office said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

