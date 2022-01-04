Michigan’s Whitmer isolating from husband after he tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Democrat, was isolating from her husband Tuesday inside their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Whitmer, 50, took a rapid test and a PCR lab test, her spokesperson told the Associated Press. She was not experiencing symptoms.

Her office released a statement that said her entire family, including Marc Mallory, her husband, had been fully vaccinated and boosted. Mallory took a COVID-19 test "after feeling under the weather," the Detroit News reported.

The paper reported that Michigan, like other states, is experiencing a jump in cases. The state has seen a seven-day average of 12,247 infections and there are nearly 4,000 adults who are hospitalized.

"Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon," her office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report