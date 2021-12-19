Cory Booker tests positive for COVID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced on Sunday night he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

In the statement posted to Twitter, Sen. Booker said that he has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has received the booster shot. He first began feeling symptoms on Saturday, according to the tweet.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild," Sen. Booker tweeted.