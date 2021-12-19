Expand / Collapse search
Cory Booker tests positive for COVID

Sen. Cory Booker announced on Sunday night he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced on Sunday night he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

In the statement posted to Twitter, Sen. Booker said that he has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has received the booster shot. He first began feeling symptoms on Saturday, according to the tweet.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild," Sen. Booker tweeted.

