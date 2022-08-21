Cheney vows to help campaigns against fellow Republicans who dispute 2020 election result

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has promised to work to keep former President Trump out of office, but on Sunday she announced that she will do the same for fellow Republicans who dispute the result of the 2020 election.

"I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers, and I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents," Cheney said. "I think it matters that much."

Following her loss to Harriet Hageman last week, Cheney announced the launch of her anti-Trump initiative, dubbed The Great Task. On Sunday she gave more insight into what she will be doing.

ABC News's Jon Karl asked Cheney if this means she will be "getting involved in campaigns" for candidates running against Republicans who challenge the 2020 election results, prompting her to bluntly say, "Yes."

Karl asked if this included sitting Republican members of Congress.

"Yes," she said.

During the same interview, Cheney said she spoke to President Biden on the phone after her primary loss.

"I did hear from President Biden," Cheney said. "We had a very, a very good talk. A talk about the importance of putting the country in front of partisanship."

Cheney's opposition to Trump – both in his second impeachment and as part of the House Jan. 6 committee – led to the former president endorsing Hageman. The challenger crushed Cheney by more than 37 points.

The outgoing congresswoman has yet to answer whether she herself will seek the White House in 2024.