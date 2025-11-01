Charts illustrate the scale of SNAP as millions face potential benefit lapse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of Americans who rely on the nation's largest food program are bracing for uncertainty as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to halt their benefits.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a lifeline for low-income households, is set to expire on Saturday, cutting off support for more than 40 million Americans . The program’s looming lapse underscores how political gridlock in Washington can ripple across kitchen tables and grocery aisles nationwide.

FOOD STAMP BENEFITS FOR 42 MILLION AMERICANS IN JEOPARDY AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

SNAP recipients reflect a broad cross-section of the country, from working families to retirees and those facing economic hardship. Benefits vary depending on income, family size and essential living expenses, which determine both eligibility and payment amounts.

About 41.7 million Americans, or one in eight households, relied on SNAP each month in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In that same year, federal spending on SNAP totaled $99.8 billion, with benefits averaging about $187 per participant each month, according to USDA data.

In fiscal year 2023, nearly 30% of all SNAP households reported having a job and earning a paycheck. More than half of the families with children and receiving SNAP had at least one household member who was employed.

In addition to SNAP benefits, 61% of participants received income from government assistance programs such as Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or state aid.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WARNS 42 MILLION AMERICANS COULD LOSE FOOD STAMPS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Overall, adults ages 18 to 59 made up the largest share of SNAP recipients at 42%, followed by children at 39% and seniors at 19%, a breakdown that underscores the program’s role in supporting both the working poor and the most vulnerable.

The USDA has warned that if the shutdown continues past early November, states may have to delay or suspend SNAP payments altogether. Some governors are already preparing contingency plans, though federal law leaves them little flexibility without new funding from Congress.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, a pair of federal judges ruled that the administration must issue November food stamp benefits, either in full or in part.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed that directive during a press conference, noting: "There is a contingency fund at USDA, but that contingency fund, by the way, doesn’t even cover half of the $9.2 billion required for November SNAP. And it’s only allowed to flow if the underlying program is funded."

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.