More than 1K people charged over Jan 6 riot, 366 received prison time: DOJ

Nearly $3M in losses resulted from Jan 6 says DOJ

By Elizabeth Elkind , David Spunt | Fox News
Special counsel Jack Smith: January 6 was fueled by lies Video

Special counsel Jack Smith: January 6 was fueled by lies

 Special counsel Jack Smith speaks out on the indictment of former President Donald Trump over the January 6 riots on 'Special Report.'

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,100 people in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and about a third of that number were sentenced to prison time, the Biden administration announced over the weekend.

The DOJ released its latest statistics about Jan. 6 on Sunday, exactly 31 months after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest former President Trump’s election loss.

Of all the charges listed, the majority of defendants – 967 – were accused of trespassing on restricted federal grounds. Just over 100 of the people in that group face additional charges for illegally entering federal grounds with a weapon.

ADAM SCHIFF LEADS DEMOCRAT PUSH TO TELEVISE TRUMP TRIALS: ‘VITALLY IMPORTANT’

Jacob Chansley stands with Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center, are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The DOJ said 372 people were charged with "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees." Roughly a third of those were accused of using a deadly weapon against an officer or "causing serious bodily injury" to an officer.

It said about 64 people have been charged with destruction of government property, and 51 were charged with theft of government property.

The DOJ said 632 people have pleaded guilty to various charges – mostly misdemeanors, although 198 have pleaded guilty to felonies. The department said 597 people have received sentences for their activities on Jan. 6, and 366 of those were sentenced to incarceration.

Monetary losses added up to upward of $2.8 million as of October 2022, the DOJ said.

GEORGIA SHERIFF VOWS TO GET TRUMP'S MUG SHOT IF HE'S INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY ELECTION CASE

Protesters outside of the Capitol

According to the DOJ, more than 1,100 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the riot. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"That amount reflects, among other things, damage to the Capitol building and grounds and certain costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police," the DOJ said in a statement.

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," the department said.

The update was released as Trump grapples with a federal indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The charges are Trump’s second federal indictment and third overall in the last six months.

MARK LEVIN GOES OFF ON LATEST TRUMP CHARGES OVER JANUARY 6TH: ‘THIS INDICTMENT IS CRAP!’

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump has said he would pardon the Jan. 6 rioters if he wins the White House again. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

While it was thought he could be accused of inciting the riot, something the now-defunct House January 6 committee sought to prove, all of Trump’s charges were ultimately related to his election fraud claims and not the violence of Jan. 6 itself.

He has repeatedly promised to pardon those convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riot.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

