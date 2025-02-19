Casey DeSantis favored in Florida governor's race, poll finds

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is favored to succeed her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as governor of the Sunshine State, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) asked 871 active registered voters across Florida about potential candidates for Florida's 2026 gubernatorial race, finding that 57% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of Casey DeSantis – a higher rating than other names floated as possible candidates.

"Casey DeSantis was the top early pick for potential Republican primary candidates when we asked back in late 2023, albeit with only 22% support," said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and professor of political science.

Overall, 30% of respondents were favorable of the first lady, 22% unfavorable and 33% had never heard of her, according to the poll, which was conducted from Feb. 5–14.

"She likely enjoys some favorability by association as Florida’s first lady," Binder added, "but most of these potential candidates suffer from a lack of recognition—some suffering more than others. That said, I expect we’ll see a few of them become household names by the time the August 2026 primary rolls around."

The other speculative gubernatorial candidates included in the poll’s question included former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Ashley Moody, Rep. Byron Donalds and Florida commissioner of agriculture Wilton Simpson.

Gaetz garnered a 39% unfavorable opinion from respondents, with 18% favorable and 33% who said they had never heard of him. Gaetz, however, received a more favorable response among Republican respondents, with 33% favorable and 23% unfavorable.

Gaetz resigned from Congress abruptly last year after President Donald Trump tapped him to be his attorney general, though Gaetz eventually withdrew himself from consideration amid growing Republican opposition. The resignation also came as the House Ethics Committee had been preparing its report on allegations against Gaetz that included illicit drug use and sex with a minor, all of which he has denied.

Most respondents said they never heard of Moody (54%), Donalds (66%) and Simpson (79%), though those familiar with them found Moody and Donalds more favorable than unfavorable, and Simpson was split at 4% in both categories, the poll found.

Moody, the former state attorney general, was selected in January to fill Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate after Trump tapped Rubio to lead the State Department. Donalds has been a staunch ally of Trump, who gave the lawmaker a shout-out during inaugural events in Washington, saying, "Stand up, Byron. What a future this one has."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously shot down rumors surrounding a potential bid for office from his wife.

"If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would say, I would characterize it as zero," DeSantis told reporters in May. "But, you know, I think it’s because she has had a front row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it."