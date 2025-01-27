Republicans vie to replace Matt Gaetz in crowded 10-way special election primary

Weeks after the Republicans' triumphant performances in the November elections, it is primary day once again in Northwest Florida.

Voters in Florida's 1st Congressional District will select a GOP candidate on Tuesday, who will likely succeed former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House of Representatives.

The district, which covers part of the Florida panhandle, is heavily Republican. President Donald Trump won the area in his last three elections, and Gaetz himself held the seat from January 2017 until he resigned late last year.

There are 10 Republicans running to replace Gaetz in the Tuesday primary.

They include Aaron Dimmock, whom ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., backed last year in a bid to force Gaetz out of office.

Gaetz had triggered the maneuver that eventually led to McCarthy's ouster from power after less than a year as House speaker.

However, the favorite going into the race is likely Jimmy Patronis, who has been endorsed by Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier this month.

"As your next Congressman, Jimmy will work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Tuesday is also bringing a special primary election for Florida's 6th Congressional District to replace Trump's new national security adviser, former Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Both general elections, expected to be won by Republicans, will take place April 1.

Gaetz resigned from Congress abruptly last year after Trump tapped him to be his attorney general, though Gaetz eventually withdrew himself from consideration amid growing Republican opposition.

It also came as the House Ethics Committee had been preparing its report on allegations against Gaetz that included illicit drug use and sex with a minor, all of which he has denied.