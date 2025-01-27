Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

Republicans vie to replace Matt Gaetz in crowded 10-way special election primary

It is primary day in 2 key Florida congressional districts

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Media outcry ensues over H-1B visa debate and the release of Gaetz ethics report Video

Media outcry ensues over H-1B visa debate and the release of Gaetz ethics report

Former White house official Meghan Hays and National Review staff writer Caroline Downey join 'Mediabuzz' to discuss the media's response to Matt Gaetz's ethics report being released, Ramaswamy facing backlash for  'American mediocrity' comments. 

Weeks after the Republicans' triumphant performances in the November elections, it is primary day once again in Northwest Florida.

Voters in Florida's 1st Congressional District will select a GOP candidate on Tuesday, who will likely succeed former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House of Representatives.

The district, which covers part of the Florida panhandle, is heavily Republican. President Donald Trump won the area in his last three elections, and Gaetz himself held the seat from January 2017 until he resigned late last year.

TRUMP'S 'BLACKLIST': PRESIDENT-ELECT DESCRIBES THE TYPE OF PEOPLE HE DOESN'T WANT TO HIRE

Matt Gaetz

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat is expected to be filled this spring. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There are 10 Republicans running to replace Gaetz in the Tuesday primary.

They include Aaron Dimmock, whom ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., backed last year in a bid to force Gaetz out of office.

Gaetz had triggered the maneuver that eventually led to McCarthy's ouster from power after less than a year as House speaker.

However, the favorite going into the race is likely Jimmy Patronis, who has been endorsed by Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

TRUMP'S LATEST HIRES AND FIRES RANKLE IRAN HAWKS AS NEW PRESIDENT SUGGESTS NUCLEAR DEAL

Left: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; Right: President-elect Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, right, has endorsed businessman Jimmy Patronis to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz. (Left: Fox News Digital; Right: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier this month.

"As your next Congressman, Jimmy will work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Secure our Border, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Tuesday is also bringing a special primary election for Florida's 6th Congressional District to replace Trump's new national security adviser, former Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Rep. Mike Waltz

There will also be a special primary election for the seat vacated by President Donald Trump's national security adviser, former Rep. Mike Waltz. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Both general elections, expected to be won by Republicans, will take place April 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaetz resigned from Congress abruptly last year after Trump tapped him to be his attorney general, though Gaetz eventually withdrew himself from consideration amid growing Republican opposition.

It also came as the House Ethics Committee had been preparing its report on allegations against Gaetz that included illicit drug use and sex with a minor, all of which he has denied.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics