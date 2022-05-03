Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building

A Capitol police officer has been suspended after firearm goes off in break room Tuesday morning

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram , Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A Capitol police officer who fired a weapon inside the Cannon Office Building in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning has been suspended pending an investigation. 

"The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. "The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident." 

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE FORMALLY REQUESTS FORMALLY REQUESTS TESTIMONY FROM GOP REPRESENTATIVES 

Members of the National Guard stand outside the Cannon House Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. 

Members of the National Guard stand outside the Cannon House Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.  (Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"At this time, we cannot say more as this is an open investigation," a department spokesperson added in an email to Fox News Digital. 

CQ Roll Call reported that the incident was an accident on the officer’s part, citing three sources familiar with the matter. 

This file photo of the rotunda of the Cannon House office building.

This file photo of the rotunda of the Cannon House office building. (Chris Maddaloni/Roll Call/Getty Images)

The Cannon House Office Building, completed in 1908, is the oldest House office building. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

