January 6 Committee formally requests testimony from GOP representatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Select Committee on January 6 requested interviews with three Republican congressmen on Monday, saying the trio have information regarding efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The three Republicans are Reps Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas. The Select Committee says each of the three congressmen communicated with former President Donald Trump about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. They also spoke with Trump about planning rallies and protests in the lead-up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the committee.

MEADOWS WAS WARNED OF POSSIBLE JAN. 6 VIOLENCE, OFFICIAL TESTIFIES

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th," committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement. "We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th."

"The Select Committee is seeking information from members of Congress, including those who participated in meetings at the White House and had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of rallies on and before January 6th," the statement continued.

The offices of Biggs, Brooks and Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ‘LIKELY VIOLATED’ FEDERAL OBSTRUCTION STATUTE

The requests come weeks after former first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified before the committee. Her husband, former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, also testified. They are the highest-level Trump administration officials to cooperate with the committee so far.

The committee is tasked with investigating the events that led to the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. Members have sought testimony more recently to shine a light on a 7.5-hour gap in White House phone records on Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gap ran from 11:17 a.m. ET to 6:54 p.m. ET on the day of the riots, essentially encompassing the event.

The committee has already recommended that the House of Representatives hold two former Trump officials, Daniel Scavino Jr. and Peter Navarro, in contempt of Congress.

Neither man has cooperated with calls to testify.

Thompson has argued the men should face criminal charges for continuing to dodge testimony.

"They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime," Thompson said in March.