©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Capitol Police investigating letter with 'concerning language' found in Rep. Bennie Thompson's office

Capitol Police initially reacted to possible 'suspicious substance,' but found no powder in letter

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a letter with "concerning language" that may have arrived to the Capitol in a letter addressed to January 6th Committee Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss.

After initial reports that a "suspicious substance" was being investigating, Capitol Police later said that powder was not found inside the letter.

"This afternoon Congressional staff inside the Rayburn House Office Building reported that they received a letter with concerning language. We just screened it and determined it not to have anything dangerous inside. Powder was not found inside," the statement read.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP FOR JAN. 6 RIOT: 'WE MUST HOLD HIM ACCOUNTABLE'

Offices near Thompson's in the Rayburn House Office Building were told to shelter in place, and around six police officers were seen outside Thompson's door. An all clear was given later Tuesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The incident comes two days before Thompson is scheduled to preside over the 10th January 6 Committee hearing.

AG GARLAND REFUSES TO RULE OUT PROSECUTING TRUMP FOR JAN. 6

"Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously. They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why," it continued.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics.

Anders worked as a White House correspondent for the Daily Caller before joining Fox News Digital in 2022. There, he covered the opening months of former President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout of the 2020 election.

Since joining Fox, he has covered national politics extensively, including the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden's efforts to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

Anders also covers major breaking news events, such as the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

