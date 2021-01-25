California lifts regional stay-at-home order amid 'positive signs' of slower spread

California said Monday it is lifting a regional order that called on residents to stay home except for "essential activities," as the state cited "positive signs" about the spread of COVID-19.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has long been one of the most hawkish state executives on pandemic restrictions. He imposed the first statewide shutdown in March. Newsom instituted this more recent regional stay-at-home order in early December before extending it late December.

"California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for," state Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement. "Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared."

The move comes as the U.S. is aiming to ramp up its vaccine distribution with the goal of getting the country back to normal potentially by later this year.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.