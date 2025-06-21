Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges Vice President JD Vance to debate: 'How about saying it to my face?'

A Newsom spokesperson called Vance 'a liar' in a statement to Fox News Digital

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Vice President JD Vance slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Video

Vice President JD Vance slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Vance lambasted the Golden State governor and LA mayor while delivering remarks there on Friday

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged Vice President JD Vance to face off in a debate.

"Hey @JDVance — nice of you to finally make it out to California. Since you’re so eager to talk about me, how about saying it to my face? Let’s debate. Time and place?" the Democratic governor said in a Friday post on his @GavinNewsom X account.

So far, the vice president has not replied on the social media platform to Newsom's challenge.

JD VANCE RAILS AGAINST NEWSOM, LA MAYOR FOR DECLARING ‘OPEN SEASON ON FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT’

Left: California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Right: Vice President JD Vance

Left: California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Right: Vice President JD Vance (Left: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Right: Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's press team on Saturday, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. 

The vice president lambasted the Golden State governor and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass while delivering remarks in Los Angeles on Friday.

Vance said that the governor "is endangering law enforcement," adding, "The law enforcement officials themselves tell me as much." 

Newsom communications director Izzy Gardon pushed back, calling Vance "a liar" in an email to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

JD Vance urges California leaders to ‘empower’ LAPD amid Trump’s deportation efforts Video

"Jose Vance is a liar. The Vice President’s claim is categorically false. There is no evidence to support his made-up claim — and we challenge him to produce any. The Governor has consistently condemned violence, including against law enforcement officers, and has made his stance clear over and over again. Here are at least a dozen examples," Gardon wrote, providing a list of more than a dozen links to posts on the @CAgovernor X account.

One of the posts reads, "Los Angeles: don’t take Trump’s bait. Trump wants chaos and he’s instigated violence. Those who assault law enforcement or cause property damage will risk arrest. Stay peaceful. Stay focused. Don’t give him the excuse he’s looking for," 

Gardon's reference to "Jose Vance" seems to be a play on Vance's comment about "Jose Padilla" on Friday when apparently referring to U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Alex Padilla responds to Vance calling him 'Jose' Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He knows my name," Padilla said during remarks Saturday on MSNBC, calling Vance's jab an "indicator of how petty and unserious this administration is."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics