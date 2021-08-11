California's Newsom snaps in interview: 'Everybody outside this state is b****ing about this state'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom snapped last week while talking to reporters, ranting that everyone outside the Golden State is "b****ing" about it.

Newsom, who is facing a closer-than-anticipated recall election, spoke to the Sacramento Bee in an interview last week in which he grew angry at critics of California.

Clips from interview have since gained steam online, where they have been making the rounds on social media.

"It would be nice if our homegrown team would be focusing on what's right," the embattled governor yelled. "Everybody outside this state is b****ing about this state."

"Guys, forgive me, I know I am a little pointed today but I've been taking a lot from you folks for a lot of months," Newsom said while waving his hand toward the reporters. "I should be able to express myself, too."

The irate governor also stood by his scandal-marred tenure as governor, remarking that Texas and Florida could "eat their hearts out" about the jobs California has created.

"I'm a future ex-governor," the governor also said in the interview. "It could happen in a few weeks, it could happen in a few years. I love this damn state."

Newsom is facing a recall election that is seeing the pool of candidates growing larger as time ticks down.

Both reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and conservative radio host Larry Elder are among the Republicans who have thrown their names in the ring against Newsom.

