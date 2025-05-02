Buttigieg 'got nothing done,' Duffy declares: 'Pete appears unburdened by no longer being a cabinet secretary'

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy suggested that the department has accomplished more during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term than President Joe Biden and former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg accomplished in four years.

Duffy made the assertion when sharing a post by Buttigieg, who became Transportation secretary not long after Biden took office in 2021.

"100 days into this presidency, Americans are paying the price - higher prices, crashing retirement accounts, and broken promises. But the American people are turning, thanks to your voices. Keep it up. It's up to us to demand something better," Buttigieg wrote in the post, which also included a video of him speaking.

When retweeting Buttigieg's post, Duffy declared, "We’ve achieved more in 100 days than Buttigieg and Biden achieved in 4 years. Pete appears unburdened by no longer being a cabinet secretary. Not one word on transportation or infrastructure because he got nothing done. @POTUS and I will continue the work of ripping out the Green New Scam and DEI for the American people!"

Earlier this year, Trump blasted Buttigieg.

"He's a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground. And he's a disaster now," Trump said, asserting that Buttigieg just has "a good line of bulls---."

Buttigieg previously served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He announced in March that he will not be running for governor or U.S. Senate in Michigan in 2026.

"I care deeply about who Michigan will elect as Governor and send to the U.S. Senate next year, but I have decided against competing in either race," he noted in a post on X.