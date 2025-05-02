Expand / Collapse search
Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg 'got nothing done,' Duffy declares: 'Pete appears unburdened by no longer being a cabinet secretary'

Earlier this year Trump called Buttigieg 'a disaster'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English Video

Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to highlight the Trump administration’s first 100 days, discussing efforts to improve air safety, fight congestion pricing, and require English proficiency for truck drivers.

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy suggested that the department has accomplished more during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term than President Joe Biden and former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg accomplished in four years.

Duffy made the assertion when sharing a post by Buttigieg, who became Transportation secretary not long after Biden took office in 2021.

"100 days into this presidency, Americans are paying the price - higher prices, crashing retirement accounts, and broken promises. But the American people are turning, thanks to your voices. Keep it up. It's up to us to demand something better," Buttigieg wrote in the post, which also included a video of him speaking.

DUFFY BLASTS BUTTIGIEG, ACCUSING BIDEN-ERA OFFICIAL OF ‘MISMANAGEMENT’: ‘MAYOR PETE FAILED FOR FOUR YEARS…’

Left: Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy; Right: Then-Transporation Sec. Pete Buttigieg in 2024

Left: Sean Duffy, secretary of transportation, at the Semafor World Economy Summit during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 24, 2025; Right: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg testifies during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing titled "A Review of Disaster Funding Needs" in Dirksen building on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (Left: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

When retweeting Buttigieg's post, Duffy declared, "We’ve achieved more in 100 days than Buttigieg and Biden achieved in 4 years. Pete appears unburdened by no longer being a cabinet secretary. Not one word on transportation or infrastructure because he got nothing done. @POTUS and I will continue the work of ripping out the Green New Scam and DEI for the American people!"

Earlier this year, Trump blasted Buttigieg.

PETE BUTTIGIEG BLASTS TRUMP AFTER PRESIDENT EXCORIATES HIM DURING PRESS BRIEFING

Trump blasts Buttigieg after DC aircraft collision: ‘He’s a disaster’ Video

"He's a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground. And he's a disaster now," Trump said, asserting that Buttigieg just has "a good line of bulls---."

Buttigieg previously served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He announced in March that he will not be running for governor or U.S. Senate in Michigan in 2026.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRONE TO ‘FINGER-WAGGING,’ NEEDS TO DO ‘BETTER JOB’ REACHING OUT TO VOTERS

Buttigieg says Democratic Party needs to stop 'finger-wagging' at voters and do 'better job' reaching out to them Video

"I care deeply about who Michigan will elect as Governor and send to the U.S. Senate next year, but I have decided against competing in either race," he noted in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

