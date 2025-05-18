Bruce Springsteen ignores question about Trump feud while signing autographs: video

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, also known as "The Boss," ignored a question regarding his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, while signing autographs for fans.

Sporting a Deus Ex-Machina jacket and Ray-Ban sunglasses, "The Boss" worked his way down a line of fans hoping to get his signature on a piece of memorabilia when he was asked if he had a message for Trump.

Rather than answer, Springsteen could be seen chuckling for a moment before raising his hand, and then moving onto the next fan.

Springsteen tore into Trump on Wednesday during the first of a series of concerts in Manchester, England.

TRUMP REIGNITES FEUD WITH TAYLOR SWIFT: 'NO LONGER HOT' BECAUSE OF ME

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times," he told the crowd. "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

The crowd responded with applause when Springsteen continued to pontificate his stance on the current administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!" Springsteen added in a video posted on his YouTube page.

TRUMP CALLS SPRINGSTEEN 'HIGHLY OVERRATED' AFTER ROCKER LABELS HIM 'TREASONOUS' OVERSEAS

Trump responded by slamming Springsteen and calling him "highly overrated" on Friday.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

The president continued in his post, saying "Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Springsteen declared last year that "I'll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz" in the presidential election. Harris ended up losing the race to Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Born in the USA" singer-songwriter, in an Instagram video endorsing Harris, attacked Trump as "the most dangerous candidate for President in my lifetime" with a "disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman, Lindsay Kornick and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.