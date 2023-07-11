38% of Brown University students identify as LGBTQ+

Nearly 40% of students at Brown University identify as LGBTQ+, continuing a sharp increase over the past decade at the school, according to a survey.

The Brown Daily Herald, which serves as the school's independent run newspaper, has kept track of LGBTQ+ prominence on campus since 2010, when 86% of students identified as straight. The rate of straight students since dropped to 60%, and the latest survey shows the percentage of LGBTQ+ students has doubled since 2010.

The survey said 38% of students identify as LGBTQ+ at the university, more than five times the national rate for adults. A 2022 Gallup poll said 7% of all adults identified as LGBTQ+, but also said the rate jumps to 20% for people between the ages of 18 and 25.

Bisexual identification makes up the majority of LGBTQ+ students at Brown University, according to the survey. Homosexual identification dropped from 46% of LGBTQ+ students in 2010 to 23% in 2023.

The survey began tracking pansexual, asexual, queer, questioning, and other to their list of identities in 2020.

Those who are "questioning/unsure" about their identity at the university accounted for 17% of students in 2023.

The Brown Daily Herald survey was published as a part of its "2023 Pride Special Issue." It does not specify how many students were surveyed.

The national rate of LGBTQ+ identification for adults has also doubled over the last decade from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.2% in 2022. Bisexuals consist of 58% of those identifying as LGBTQ+.

The rate of LGBTQ+ identification increases in each generation, with the Silent Generation at 1.7%, Baby Boomers at 2.7%, Generation X at 3.3%, millennials at 11.2%, and Generation Z at 19.7%.