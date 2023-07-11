Expand / Collapse search
38% of Brown University students identify as LGBTQ+

The 38% rate of LGBTQ+ students at the university staggers above the national rate for adults

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Nearly 40% of students at Brown University identify as LGBTQ+, continuing a sharp increase over the past decade at the school, according to a survey.

The Brown Daily Herald, which serves as the school's independent run newspaper, has kept track of LGBTQ+ prominence on campus since 2010, when 86% of students identified as straight. The rate of straight students since dropped to 60%, and the latest survey shows the percentage of LGBTQ+ students has doubled since 2010.

Pride Progress flag

Nearly 40% of students at Brown University identify as LGBTQ+, continuing a sharp increase over the past decade at the school, according to a survey. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The survey said 38% of students identify as LGBTQ+ at the university, more than five times the national rate for adults. A 2022 Gallup poll said 7% of all adults identified as LGBTQ+, but also said the rate jumps to 20% for people between the ages of 18 and 25.

Bisexual identification makes up the majority of LGBTQ+ students at Brown University, according to the survey. Homosexual identification dropped from 46% of LGBTQ+ students in 2010 to 23% in 2023.

The survey began tracking pansexual, asexual, queer, questioning, and other to their list of identities in 2020.

Brown University LGBTQ survey

Bisexual identification consists of the majority of LGBTQ+ students at Brown University, according to the survey.

Those who are "questioning/unsure" about their identity at the university accounted for 17% of students in 2023.

The Brown Daily Herald survey was published as a part of its "2023 Pride Special Issue." It does not specify how many students were surveyed.

Gates on the main campus of Brown University

The Van Wickle Gates stand at the edge of the main campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Aug. 16, 2022. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

The national rate of LGBTQ+ identification for adults has also doubled over the last decade from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.2% in 2022. Bisexuals consist of 58% of those identifying as LGBTQ+.

The rate of LGBTQ+ identification increases in each generation, with the Silent Generation at 1.7%, Baby Boomers at 2.7%, Generation X at 3.3%, millennials at 11.2%, and Generation Z at 19.7%.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

