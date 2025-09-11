Boys branded sexual harassers for complaints about trans classmate using their locker room go to federal court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawyers for two boys blamed for sexual harassment by their Virginia school district after complaining about a transgender classmate, who was a biological female, using their locker room are now headed to federal court following a denial of their appeal.

Earlier this year, the Loudoun County Public Schools in Northern Virginia launched a Title IX sexual harassment investigation into the two boys after they were videotaped by a biological female who identified as transgender inside the boys' locker room. The video caught them outwardly complaining to each other about the fact that there was a girl using their facilities.

The investigation ultimately found the boys responsible for sexual harassment, something that will go on their permanent records, and suspended them for 10 days. The boys' parents obtained legal counsel and ultimately appealed the district's Title IX ruling against their sons, but, on Wednesday, the district denied their appeal.

"Loudoun County Public Schools has issued a final denial of appeal, permanently branding two innocent boys with a false Title IX violation for nothing more than expressing discomfort about a girl in their locker room," a press release from the Founding Fredoms Law Center reported. "These were children — sophomore students — who should have been protected, not punished. With the district’s refusal to correct this injustice, the Founding Freedoms Law Center (FFLC) announced today it is preparing a lawsuit, in partnership with America First Legal, to defend the boys and their families."

The forthcoming lawsuit, which will be filed in the Alexandria Division of the Eastern District of Virginia, plans to demand that the "false Title IX charge" against both of the boys for sexual harassment be dropped from their records, according to the press release. The suit will also demand an immediate halt to the boys' suspension, which began now that the appeal has been denied, and compensation for "severe emotional, reputational, and educational harm" inflicted on the boys and their families.

"This isn’t just about our sons — it’s about every child in Loudoun County. If the district can weaponize Title IX in this way, no family is safe," Seth Wolfe, the father of one of the boys said. "No parent should have to fear their child will be branded a ‘sexual harasser’ simply for standing up for their privacy."

"Our boys have endured enormous emotional pain and mental anguish," said Renae Smith, mother of the other boy accused of sexual harassment by the Loudoun County school district. Smith's family ultimately moved out of state after the incident. "Our boys should be focused on learning, not battling false accusations from the very system meant to protect them."

Smith and Wolfe told Fox News Digital last month that unclear policies and poor communication on the part of the Loudoun County Public Schools District led to the Title IX ruling and 10-day suspension for Wolfe's son, who is going to school in the Loudoun County system. According to the parents, their kids were never instructed on how to communicate any potential concerns about the district's transgender locker room or pronoun policy, nor did parents ever get notified about how to help their kids understand them.

Smith, Wolfe and their attorney, Josh Hetzler, said the boys tried to speak to alert administrators about their discomfort with a biological female using their locker room. However, the concerns fell on deaf ears, they recounted.

Pro-Trump law group America First Legal will now be joining the fight on the side of the parents and their boys now that the matter is going to federal court.

Loudoun County Public Schools is one of five Northern Virginia school districts currently under fire from the federal Department of Education as well, over their transgender bathroom and locker room policies. The district did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this story.