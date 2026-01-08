Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Blue state governor demands private airlines stop providing ICE flights after deadly Minneapolis shooting

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey cites fatal shooting of woman by ICE agent as reason to halt deportation flights

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
ICE-involved shooting prompts mass protests Video

ICE-involved shooting prompts mass protests

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons join 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the mass backlash surrounding the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday demanded that two private airline companies stop providing flights for ICE to quickly remove illegal immigrants who have been detained, citing the recent ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

In a letter to top executives of GlobalX Airlines and Eastern Air Express, Healey criticized the companies for "sever[ing illegal immigrants] from their family, friends, community, and legal counsel without due process of law."

"They are hard-working, productive, and beloved members of our community who have been indiscriminately targeted for deportation proceedings," Healey wrote. "… Some have been United States citizens. Some have been children. And as we have seen in our communities and, most recently, in Minnesota, ICE’s tactics are increasingly chaotic, brutal, and even deadly. This doesn’t make our communities safer — it, in fact, makes us all less safe."

Maura Healey

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is urging private airlines to cut ties with ICE. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed Wednesday by an ICE agent after she allegedly accelerated her car toward him during an immigration operation.

Healey also alleged the Trump administration’s use of private jets for ICE activity is costing taxpayers, while private airlines profit.

"On behalf of American taxpayers, I also find it incomprehensible that the Trump administration is choosing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on private jets to obstruct people’s due process at a time when they are denying hunger benefits, cutting health care access, and raising costs on everyone through costly tariffs," she wrote. "This is not the justice we believe in or stand for in Massachusetts or as Americans. I hope your company agrees."

ice-ero-flights

ICE is conducting flights to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. and back to their home countries. (ICE Seattle)

The letter comes after Healey demanded that ICE halt ICE flights out of Hanscom Field airport, which is located roughly 20 miles outside Boston in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Avelo Airlines, a company that was previously chartering flights for ICE in Massachusetts, recently announced they had cut ties with the administration.

ICE monitor ankle

Migrants released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center wear ankle monitors while waiting to board flights in Shreveport, La. (Wayan Barre/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"One of your peer companies recently cut ties with ICE. It’s time for you to do the same," Healey wrote in the letter.

Healey's office did not provide additional comment to Fox News Digital.

