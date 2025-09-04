DOJ sues Mayor Wu over immigration policies: Boston 'among the worst sanctuary offenders'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Justice brought a lawsuit Thursday against Boston over allegations the city's policies shield illegal immigrants from federal authorities, marking an escalation in the Trump administration's fight with the Democratic stronghold.

The DOJ named Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's police commissioner in the lawsuit and zeroed in on the Boston Trust Act, a law that prevents local police from cooperating with certain requests from federal immigration authorities.

"[Wu's] resistance endangers public safety, resulting in a number of criminals being released into Boston who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States," DOJ attorneys said in the complaint.

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal actions the DOJ has taken against cities and states it deems sanctuaries for illegal immigrants. In addition to warning letters it has sent to several jurisdictions, including Boston, the department has sued Colorado, California, Illinois and others.

A federal judge dismissed the DOJ’s lawsuit against Illinois, saying its state and local policies were protected by the Constitution and that the DOJ encroached on Illinois’ sovereignty. The department could appeal the decision. The Trump administration's legal fights with sanctuary jurisdictions mirror those from the first administration, but a key lawsuit against California over its sanctuary policies was never resolved by the Supreme Court before President Donald Trump left office.

The mayor responded to the DOJ's warning letter last month, defending the city's policy, which bars local law enforcement from responding to requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to keep detainees who are allegedly illegal immigrants, but do not have warrants out for their arrest, in custody so that ICE can arrest them.

"Courts have consistently held, as recently as last month, that local public safety laws like the Boston Trust Act are valid exercises of local authority and fully consistent with federal law," Wu wrote to the DOJ. "In Massachusetts, state law places clear limits on participation in federal immigration enforcement."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wu and her city "have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America."

"They explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice," Bondi said. "If Boston won’t protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will."