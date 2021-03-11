Border Patrol union chief says daily migrant surge worst he's witnessed in 24 years

The Border Patrol union chief said Thursday on "America's Newsroom" that in 24 years of service, he has never seen a daily migrant surge like the one underway.

The president of the National Border Patrol Council, which represents roughly 20,000 Border Patrol agents, said the public should be "very concerned" and asserted that if the increase continues, the Border Patrol will apprehend more people in 2021 than in any previous year in its history.

TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN'S HANDLING OF BORDER CRISIS: 'OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED'

BRANDON JUDD: "I’m going on 24 years as a Border Patrol agent and I can tell you that I’ve never seen a day-to-day, week-over-week increase like what we are seeing right now. We’ve dealt with these kind of numbers in the past, we’ve dealt with them in the early 2000’s, we dealt with them in 2014, we dealt with them in 2019. But, what we didn’t see during that time is we didn’t see the rapid increase like what we’re seeing right now...

So we’ve got this very serious problem – the American public should be very concerned about what is currently going on at the border because if this increase continues to go on, we will apprehend more people than we’ve ever apprehended in any year in the history of the United States Border Patrol...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is going to be a referendum item in 2022, it’s going to be an item in 2024. The Democrats could potentially lose the House and the Senate solely based on this issue alone. I mean, they didn’t learn anything from 2016 and it’s amazing that they didn’t."

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE