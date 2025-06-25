Border Patrol could face key recruitment change as Congress debates next immigration moves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego is introducing legislation on Wednesday that would end the polygraph test requirement for some applicants to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The exception would apply to those who are veterans and currently serve in the military, as well as current and former law enforcement officials, as they often already take polygraph tests before being hired.

"CBP is stretched thin, and the hiring system is part of the problem. We’re losing qualified applicants to red tape and delays," Gallego said in a statement to Fox News Digital about the "Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act."

"If you’ve already served in the military or law enforcement, we shouldn’t be making you jump through unnecessary hoops just to serve your country again. I’m proud to lead this bill to help CBP hire border agents and port officers faster, cut bureaucracy, and keep our border secure," he continued.

Similar legislation was introduced in the House before, including by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, during the border crisis in 2023 and in 2019.

Gallego’s decision to bring back the idea, which amends the Anti-Border Corruption Act of 2010, comes amid concerns that a high number of retirements could hinder the agency, as well as the current CBP hiring process being 11 steps.

"I proudly served my country as a United States Marine and combat veteran, as a Yuma County Sheriff’s Deputy, and for over 18 years as a Border Patrol agent. I know firsthand the level of commitment, discipline, and sacrifice it takes to serve—and I also know the frustration that comes when qualified public servants are forced to navigate unnecessary red tape just to continue serving in a different capacity," Mario Campos, National Vice President of the American Federal of Government Employees District 12 said in a statement.

"Veterans and law enforcement professionals have already proven themselves through years of service. Slowing down the federal hiring process with bureaucratic barriers only keeps our agencies understaffed and undermines national security," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Border Patrol Union and CBP. The union raised concerns about polygraph test failures being possibly intentional during the Biden years, according to Just the News. The union has also previously backed proposals to ease up on polygraph requirements for some, according to Bloomberg Law in 2017.

Specifically, the bill would make sure that a law enforcement officer or servicemember is or was not under an investigation or has a background with criminal offenses or professional misconduct.

On the House side, a push has been made through Homeland Security appropriations on CBP polygraph requirements, according to Bloomberg Government.

As illegal border crossings continue to be at record lows since Trump took office, ports of entry continue to be a major focus for stopping illicit drug trafficking into the U.S., including fentanyl. Congress has been the primary focus of the long-term discussion on immigration and border security, including the ongoing reconciliation bill debate.

When it comes to CBP shortages, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, introduced legislation last month to mandate CBP to hire a minimum of 1,000 people annually until they are fully staffed.

"When ports of entry aren’t sufficiently staffed, we run the risk of legitimate trade and travel grinding to a halt," Cornyn said in a statement last month. "Nowhere do we feel this more acutely than in Texas where we have more ports of entry than any other state, which is why I am proud to cosponsor this legislation to ensure our ports have the personnel needed to handle the safe and legal flow of people and goods into our nation."