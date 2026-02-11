Bondi hearing devolves into chaos of shouts as AG accuses top Democrats of 'theatrics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday devolved into a chaos of shouts and interruptions as she clashed with several Democratic committee members.

Several Epstein victims were present in the room during Bondi's testimony, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., asked Bondi her to turn around and apologize to them directly for allegedly failing to protect them amid investigations. Bondi rejected the premise and accused Jayapal of resorting to "theatrics."

"Attorney General Bondi, you apologized to the survivors in your opening statement for what they went through at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein. Will you turn to them now and apologize for what your Department of Justice has put them through--with the absolutely unacceptable release of the Epstein files and their information?" Jayapal asked.

"Congresswoman, you sat before – [Former AG] Merrick Garland sat in this chair twice," Bondi began before being cut off.

COMER CALLS GHISLAINE MAXWELL DEPOSITION 'VERY DISTURBING' AS SHE REFUSES ANSWERS

"Attorney General Bondi, I'm gonna reclaim my time," Jayapal interjected.

"Can I finish my answer?" Bondi pressed.

"No, I'm gonna reclaim my time because I asked you a specific question," Jayapal said as Chairman Jim Jordan began to interject. "That I would like you to answer."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL PLEADS FIFTH AMENDMENT, DODGES QUESTIONS IN HOUSE OVERSIGHT EPSTEIN PROBE

"The attorney general can respond to your question," Jordan said, speaking over her.

"Will you turn to the survivors – this is not about anybody that came before you. It is about you taking responsibility for your Department of Justice and the harm that it has done to the survivors who are standing right behind you and are waiting for you to turn to them and apologize for what your Department of Justice has done."

"Members get to ask the questions and the witness gets to answer in the way they want to answer," Jordan said.

JASMINE CROCKETT'S VULGAR 6-WORD MESSAGE FOR TRUMP IN EPSTEIN PROBE

"That's not accurate Mr. Chairman," Jayapal argued.

"Because she doesn't like the answer," Bondi said as the pair then began to both speak over one another, with Jayapal asking to "reclaim my time."

"I won't get into the gutter for her theatrics," Bondi said, leading to more shouts.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TO APPEAR BEFORE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE LAWMAKERS FOR EPSTEIN PROBE DEPOSITION

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., had a similarly nasty interaction with Bondi minutes later, as he pressed the Trump official on the lack of indictments against alleged Epstein co-conspirators.

"How many of Epstein's co-conspirators have you even indicted? How many people are you even investigating?" Nadler said.

Bondi lashed out as Nadler interrupted her moments into her answer: "I'm gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question. Your theatrics are ridiculous."

The interaction led to more shouts, with Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., eventually calling for Nadler to receive an additional 45 seconds, accusing Bondi of trying to "filibuster" through the hearing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I told you about that, attorney general, before you started," Raskin said.

"You don't tell me anything, Bondi shouted back. "You washed up loser lawyer."

Following Nadler's time, a Republican member allowed Bondi to speak. She noted that Democrats "are talking about Epstein today," while "this has been around since the Obama administration."

"None of them asked Merrick Garland over the last four years, one word about Jeffrey Epstein," Bondi said, claiming that they are only bringing it up now to distract from current economic success under the Trump administration, particularly record numbers in the stock market.