Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear before House Oversight Committee lawmakers for Epstein probe deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to appear virtually on Monday morning

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell Video

Judge unseals grand jury evidence tied to Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on a New York judge approving the release of sealed grand jury evidence related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are expected to be face-to-face Monday with Ghislaine Maxwell, the notorious accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with the late billionaire pedophile.

Maxwell is due to appear virtually before the congressional panel at 10 a.m. ET while currently serving out her sentence at a Texas prison. Her deposition will be behind closed doors, meaning it will not be viewed publicly unless the committee chooses to release video footage after the fact.

It's likely to be a brief engagement, with Maxwell expected to plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions.

DEMOCRATS SAY CLINTONS' AGREEMENT TO TESTIFY UNDERCUTS SUBPOENA PUSH, WON'T BRING NEW EPSTEIN ANSWERS

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced lawmakers would hear from Maxwell during a meeting on holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for his Epstein probe.

"We’ve been trying to get her in for a deposition. Our lawyers have been saying that she’s going to plead the Fifth, but we have nailed down a date, Feb. 9, where Ghislaine Maxwell will be deposed by this committee," Comer said last month.

Contempt proceedings against the Clintons stalled, however, after they agreed via their attorneys to appear in person on Capitol Hill just days before the full House of Representatives was expected to vote on referring the pair to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges.

Rep. James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer speaks to the media in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Comer's team had been in a back-and-forth with Maxwell's attorney for months trying to nail down a date for her to speak to committee lawyers.

He agreed to delay her previous planned deposition in August after her lawyer asked him to wait until after the Supreme Court decided whether it would hear her appeal. The Supreme Court turned down Maxwell's case in October.

NEW GHISLAINE MAXWELL MUGSHOT INCLUDED IN DOJ'S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE

The former British socialite was found guilty in December 2021 of being an accomplice in Epstein's scheme to sexually traffic and exploit female minors.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The Department of Justice released a trove of Epstein documents on Dec. 19, following President Trump's signature on the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The DOJ said at the time of her sentencing that Maxwell "enticed and groomed minor girls to be abused in multiple ways."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein had been awaiting trial when he killed himself in a New York City jail in 2019.

Her deposition is part of the House Oversight Committee's months-long probe into how the government handled Epstein's case. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue