Boebert introducing resolution honoring Indiana mall hero, no Democrats sign on

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is introducing a House resolution honoring the Indiana mall hero who took down an active shooter with a legal firearm in 15 seconds.

Elisjsha Dicken saved the lives of mall-goers in just 15 seconds when he neutralized a man opening fire in Greenwood, Indiana . Police said Dicken hit the attacker, who later died of his wounds, with eight out of ten shots.

Dicken’s heroic act made national media attention, and now GOP lawmakers in Congress want to recognize the life-saving "Good Samaritan."

INDIANA POLICE SAY ‘GOOD SAMARITAN’ TOOK OUT MALL SHOOTER IN 15 SECONDS, LANDED 8 OF 10 SHOTS

On Thursday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., introduced a resolution honoring Dicken for his actions, with the congresswoman telling Fox News Digital that Dicken is an "American hero."

"Elisjsha Dicken is an American hero, worthy of recognition and honor," Boebert told Fox News Digital. "Eli’s act of bravery saved countless lives and inspired millions more."

Dicken was legally carrying his gun in public at the time of the shooting. The attack followed Indiana repealing a permit requirement for citizens to openly carry handguns in the state.

"While many career politicians are working to disarm law-abiding citizens like Eli, I’m committed to ensuring that we uphold our Constitutional right to defend one’s self," she continued. "On behalf of a grateful nation, I’m honored to lead this bill recognizing Eli Dicken, a true American hero."

The resolution recognizes Dicken "for his demonstration of courage, self-sacrifice, and fidelity to his fellow Americans" and recognizes he "demonstrated uncommon courage in defending his fellow citizens against an armed shooter" at the mall.

MEDIA DOWNPLAYS ‘GOOD SAMARITAN’ NARRATIVE FOLLOWING INDIANA SHOOTING, FIREARMS EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes and honors Elisjsha Dicken for his demonstration of courage, self-sacrifice, and fidelity to his fellow Americans," the resolution reads.

Boebert’s resolution garnered 11 Republican co-sponsors, including Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Mike Carey of Ohio, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia, Mary Miller of Illinois, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Greg Steube of Florida, and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

However, no Democrats signed on the resolution honoring the "Good Samaritan."