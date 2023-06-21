Boebert forcing vote on Biden impeachment hits a nerve with her own party: ‘Playground games’

Several House Republicans said Wednesday they were frustrated with Rep. Lauren Boebert's attempt to bypass the committee process to push for an immediate vote to impeach President Biden.

Boebert, R-Colo., filed a privileged resolution on the House floor Tuesday evening aimed at impeaching Biden over the border crisis, and it appeared to catch members of her own party off guard. A privileged resolution allows lawmakers to force a vote on the House floor without going through the committee, a move that some Republicans seem to oppose.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., would not say if he would support Boebert's resolution but suggested he was unhappy about how her resolution skirted his committee despite its months-long investigation into corruption accusations against the Biden family.

"I don't like how she presented it by bypassing the committee process, especially when the investigation in the oversight committee, which she's on, is producing new information almost daily," Comer told Fox News Digital."

"I feel like we've got some more work to do on the Oversight Committee before we issue a report, then once we issue a report, depending on what's in that report, then the Judiciary Committee would be the committee that would then have hearings on any potential wrongdoing and potential impeachment," he said. "So I wish she had gone about it a different way."

"I think the previous majority cheapened impeachment," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Fox News Digital. "I think it was politicized. This shouldn't be playground games."

"This should be serious, should go through the Judiciary Committee or Oversight committee. And if there [are] real facts for impeachment, then you go there, but doing this is wrong," he said, agreeing with Comer.

"I would prefer regular order, I think regular order has worked for us," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. "I think we fought really hard to get rank-and-file members to have committee access and all of those things. That was a big part of the 15-vote speaker fight, so I think we should use it."

Bacon said he would vote with Democrats to kill the resolution when it comes up, something that could happen today; so did Rep. Ryan Zinke. R-Mont., who previously served as President Trump's Interior Secretary and recalled the impeachment process Democrats underwent during that administration.

"I loathe how they treated President Trump. If you want to go through impeachment, it should go through Judiciary, they should look at all the evidence and have a case that is clear," Zinke said. "I think it should be pursued. I think it should be done, absolutely, so the American people can see it all transparent. I think Jim Jordan, and that committee of jurisdiction is the right place."

"But doing a privilege motion off the floor is, to me, theater, and smacks of self-service and not service," he added.

Boebert was not at Wednesday morning's regular party-wide meeting, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told reporters. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer was noncommittal when asked about her move, stating, "People have a right to do what they want to do."

With the thinly-divided House chamber, Democrats just need a handful of Republicans to vote with them to table Boebert's motion.