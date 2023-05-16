Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

1.5 million 'gotaways' at the border under the Biden administration: report

President Biden's border "gotaways" total more than 3 times that of the Trump administration's final 3 years

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
El Paso overwhelmed with migrants after end of Title 42 Video

El Paso overwhelmed with migrants after end of Title 42

El Paso residents Jennifer Ivey, Rosie, and Irene Armendariz-Jackson on what they are experiencing in El Paso as the city continues to deal with migrant surge

At least 1.5 million illegal immigrants identified as "gotaways" have crossed the border under the Biden administration, according to a report.

The term refers to the estimated number of illegal immigrants who entered the country and were not caught, which hit 530,000 in fiscal year 2023 with four months still remaining, The New York Post reported. This adds to the 600,000 estimated "gotaways" from 2022 and 389,000 from 2021.

JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN REQUEST TO STAY ORDER BLOCKING RELEASE OF MIGRANTS INTO US WITHOUT COURT DATE

El Paso border crossing

At least 1.5 million illegal immigrants identified as "gotaways" have crossed the border under the Biden administration, according to a report. (Border Patrol)

The tally of the Biden administration's "gotaways" surpasses 1.5 million, which is nearly four times the estimated 415,000 under the Trump administration's final three years.

The 2023 fiscal year total is expected to increase after the expiration of COVID-19 emergency policy Title 42, which allowed the Biden administration to turn away migrants at the border as a means of preventing the spread of COVID.

WHAT IS TITLE 42? WHAT THE END OF THE BORDER POLICY MEANS FOR THE US

The US-Mexico border

The tally of the Biden administration's "gotaways" surpasses 1.5 million, which is more than three times the estimated 415,000 under the Trump administration's final three years. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The policy expired Thursday after Customs and Border Patrol apprehended more than 10,000 migrants daily from Monday to Wednesday. Another 15,000 migrants were apprehended over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety launched an operation with the Texas National Guard in December to track down "gotaways" with tracking dogs and drone operators.

U.S. LAWMAKERS WEIGH IN ON END OF TITLE 42, BIDEN’S BORDER CRISIS: ‘WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING’

Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

The Texas Department of Public Safety launched an operation with the Texas National Guard in December to track down "gotaways" with K9s and drone operators. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration planned to release migrants in custody who have yet to receive a court date if detention centers reached capacity, but a federal judge blocked that plan on Thursday. Two days later, the same judge denied the administration's request to place a stay on the temporary restraining order blocking the releases.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics