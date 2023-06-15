Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Black Lives Matter leader in Canadian city charged with anti-Catholic hate crime

Adora Nwofor, the president of a Black Lives Matter chapter in Calgary, allegedly impeded access to a Catholic school

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Canadian city of Calgary has been charged with a hate crime after she allegedly impeded access to a Catholic school for reasons of "bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin," according to recent reports.

Initially reported by the Calgary Herald, Adora Nwofor was charged with mischief on June 2 in relation to an incident that occurred on May 26, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. The charges came after Nwofor was "wilfully obstructing and interfering" with the use of a property "primarily used for religious worship and educational purposes," the documents stated.

Nwofor's alleged reasoning behind the interference with people's use of St. Thomas Aquinas School in Calgary, the documents noted, was "for reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin."

BLACK LIVES MATTER DONATIONS DRASTICALLY PLUMMETED BY NEARLY $70 MILLION

Adora Nwofor, Black Lives Matter

Nwofor, a 47-year-old abortion activist who serves as president for Black Lives Matter YYC, was granted release on a non-cash bail under the condition that she not make contact with staff and faculty members from St. Thomas Aquinas. (TedX, Getty Images)

Appearing before a justice of the peace earlier this month via a video connection, Nwofor, a 47-year-old abortion activist who serves as president for Black Lives Matter YYC, was granted release on a non-cash bail under the condition that she not make contact with staff and faculty members from St. Thomas Aquinas.

Nwofor is prohibited from going within 100 meters of the school, the Calgary Herald reported.

Nwofor's attorney Chad Haggerty did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the hate crime charges.

Black Lives Matter protesters in Canada

Black Lives Matter protesters march during a rally marking Juneteenth in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 19, 2020. (Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BLM PAID EXECS MILLIONS DESPITE BEING NEARLY $9M IN THE RED: TAX DOCUMENTS

In a separate incident, Black Lives Matter activist Taylor McNallie faces charges of misconduct and will learn her fate in court on charges of allegedly assaulting an off-duty sheriff outside the Calgary Courts Centre in April 2021. Also represented by Haggerty, McNallie is accused of assaulting Elena Cunningham with a megaphone during a protest against the assault of a Black woman by a Calgary police officer.

McNallie attested her innocence by claiming that she had only been attempting to recover her cellphone after Cunningham had taken it from her while she had been attempting to film the officer.

Black Lives Matter protesters in Toronto, Canada.

Black Lives Matter signage displayed in a window in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 6, 2020. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

McNallie also faces charges for allegedly pouring water on a photographer and damaging his glasses a week earlier.

Justice Peter Barley is slated to hand down a verdict in McNallie's case on Thursday, and Nwofor's case returns to court on Friday.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

