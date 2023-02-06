BLM called out for receiving millions, not helping Black Americans: 'Black Lives don't matter'

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called out Democrats and President Biden for trying to distance the party from the defund the police movement, saying the strategy exhibits "deep cowardice."

Cullors claimed the BLM movement helped get Biden into the White House because he was able to campaign on police reform. She also added the president's comments in his first State of the Union address to "fund the police" were a "direct affront" to the movement.

"[His comments were a] direct affront to the movement that called for resources out of policing and into social services," Cullors said. "Our elected officials have decided to abandon a movement that could have saved the lives of the people who have died."

Cullors has come under fire for allegedly misusing millions of dollars in donations to spend on multi-million dollar properties. She has denied the allegations saying her income came from other sources and not a company salary.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld highlighted on "The Five" Monday how the BLM organization "took millions and millions of dollars from people and offered nothing in return." He argued the organization should be renamed "BLDM – Black Lives Don't Matter."

"I think most of the money came from gullible White liberals, not Blacks. I think hardworking Blacks would never give their money to an organization this loose and this weird," Gutfeld said. "I think it was never really about helping Black people."

"It was about – and this is brilliant, I wish I thought of this - It was about monetizing White liberal virtue signaling. It's a smart business model, and they just took that money."

Co-host Jessica Tarlov said it's "horrifying" what some BLM organizers did and called their actions a "betrayal of the movement."

"So Black Lives Matter is a philosophy, right? It's not a group. It's not necessarily something that you should be giving $5 to $10 to," Tarlov explained.

"It's an idea that Black lives should matter equally to White lives and to blue lives. And the corruption of that message has set the movement back so far that people who just want to say 'there's nothing wrong with the police' can point to this and say, you've [got] con artists running the most important organization for this."