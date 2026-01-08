Senate Dem John Fetterman supports prospect of US Greenland purchase, citing 'massive strategic benefits'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., expressed support for the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland, which is linked to the nation of Denmark.

"I believe Greenland has massive strategic benefits for the United States. I do not support taking it by force. America is not a bully. Ideally, we purchase it — similar to our purchases of Alaska or the Louisiana Purchase. Acquiring Greenland is a many decades-old conversation," the senator noted in a Wednesday post on X.

In a Fox News appearance last year, Fetterman had similarly noted that he would not support forcibly seizing Greenland but expressed an openness to the prospect of purchasing the land. He pointed to the Louisiana Purchase and the Alaska Purchase.

President Donald Trump has been eyeing the island, categorizing the U.S. acquiring the territory as a national security matter.

In a 2024 Truth Social post, he asserted, "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

During a Sunday news gaggle aboard Air Force One, he said, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security. And the European Union needs us to have it."

Trump had previously floated the idea of acquiring Greenland, as well as Canada, earlier in his second term, but the commander-in-chief resurfaced the idea of U.S. control of the Artic territory more recently after the U.S. operation in Venezuela that captured Nicolás Maduro. Since then, the president said the U.S. is in charge of Venezuela and will be for the foreseeable future until a secure transition of power can take place.

In a Fox News appearance on Monday, Fetterman described the U.S. capture of Maduro as a "good thing," calling the operation "surgical."

"Removing Maduro was positive for Venezuela. As a Democrat, I don’t understand why we can’t acknowledge a good development for Venezuelans — and how deft our military’s execution of that plan was," he noted in a Tuesday post on X.