Big Tech joins forces with Trump admin to unleash patriotic birthday push into homes nationwide

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Google is partnering with the Trump administration to launch a nationwide "Making of the Nation" initiative with immersive technology aimed at spotlighting American history as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary.

"Making of the Nation--America at 250–is an extraordinary initiative combining technology and storytelling that invites every American, and every person on the planet, to explore the genius of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and other historic documents that have been the foundation of American Freedom for 250 years," White House Domestic Policy Council director and leader of the White House Task Force 250 Vince Haley told Fox News Digital.

The National Archives and White House Task Force 250 launched the "Making of the Nation" online exhibit with Google Arts & Culture on Monday. The programming is a hybrid experience that uses AI, interactive storytelling and 3D digital galleries to bring founding-era documents and artifacts to life.

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A core hub will digitalize documents, artifacts, and stories of America’s inception, from Benjamin Franklin’s experiments to George Washington’s personal items and curated war stories of battles during the Revolutionary War, such as Valley Forge.

The collaboration is bringing the "Founder Museum" to American homes everywhere, digitalizing the exhibit to showcase those individuals who helped build the nation.

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"President Abraham Lincoln famously reflected that America’s political and economic success was owed to the Declaration’s implicit principle of ‘Liberty to All’, which he observed ‘gives hope to all—and by consequence, enterprise, and industry to all.’ As Lincoln put it: ‘No oppressed people will fight and endure, as our fathers did, without the promise of something better than a mere change of masters,’" Haley said.

"Thanks to a partnership between the National Archives, National Park Service, White House Task Force 250, and Google Arts & Culture, a new generation of freedom lovers here and around the world can follow in Lincoln’s footsteps and discover anew the sacred principles that will ensure American success for the next 250 years and beyond," Haley added.

The U.S. National Archives partnered with NotebookLM to make more than 180,000 documents accessible to the public, highlighting a wide range of historical insights—from leaders’ personal letters to Benjamin Franklin’s scientific writings.

America’s birthday comes at a time when patriotism is down nationwide, with a 2025 Gallup Poll finding only 41% of adults reporting they are extremely proud to be an American, while 17% are very proud to be an American.

President Donald Trump has vowed to turn the nation around under his second term, including touting his mission to make America "the hottest country in the world," saying the nation was "dead" under former President Joe Biden's term.

Trump established a "Task Force 250" last year to focus on patriotic celebrations planning various patriotic events and educational activations across the country.

Google Arts & Culture vice president and founder Amit Sood said in a press release that "History is a living narrative belonging to us all."

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"As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, we are proud to join this initiative to bring America’s founding story to life in a way that invites everyone, everywhere to experience it. This is a moment to reflect on the stories and heritage that define us," added Sood.