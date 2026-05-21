Colorado Democrats formally censure Gov Polis over Tina Peters commutation

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Colorado Democrats formally censured Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday after he commuted the prison sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a prominent election denier convicted in a voting system breach case.

The Colorado Democratic Party State Central Committee voted Wednesday to censure Polis, a fellow Democrat, after he issued a controversial commutation for Peters, who was convicted in connection with a 2021 voting equipment breach case.

"Reducing her sentence now, under pressure from Donald Trump, is not justice," the party said in a statement. "It sends a message to future bad actors that election tampering has consequences, unless you’re friends with the president."

"That’s a dangerous and disappointing precedent to set," the statement added.

COLORADO GOVERNOR COMMUTES TINA PETERS' SENTENCE AS TRUMP POSTS ‘FREE TINA!’

The party accused Polis of having "materially harmed" the state party’s credibility and barred him from participating in official Democratic Party-sponsored events moving forward.

It also said the clemency decision "does not reflect the values, institutional positions, or democratic commitments of the Colorado Democratic Party."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Polis defended the governor’s decision in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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"The Governor made this decision based on the facts of the case and what he believed was the right thing to do," the spokesperson said. "Sometimes the right thing isn’t the popular thing with everybody. Democracy is strongest when disagreement is met with debate and dialogue, not censorship."

The reprimand came after Polis announced clemency for 44 individuals last Friday, including 35 pardons and nine commutations.

Peters was among those granted a commutation, reducing her prison sentence and making her eligible for parole beginning June 1, 2026.

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Peters became a nationally known figure among 2020 election skeptics following the Mesa County voting equipment breach controversy and subsequent criminal prosecution.

President Donald Trump quickly weighed in on the commutation, posting on Truth Social: "FREE TINA!"

According to the executive order signed Friday, Peters’ sentence was reduced from eight years and three months to four years and four-and-a-half months.

The order also stated the clemency action "shall not in any way affect the underlying criminal conviction."

Peters was convicted in 2024 of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, along with conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with secretary of state requirements.

In a statement announcing the clemencies, Polis said, "the Clemency power is a serious responsibility, and not one that I take lightly."

"This power has the ability to change lives — help grant a second chance for someone who has made grave mistakes — and it comes with great consideration, and sometimes even controversy," he added.

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The move was immediately condemned by Democrats, including Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who accused Polis of legitimizing "the election denial movement."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.