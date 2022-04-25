Big Tech censored Biden criticism more than 600 times over 2 years: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report published last Thursday tracked more than 600 cases of pro-Biden censorship on Big Tech platforms in two years.

The Media Research Center, through its CensorTrack database, said it found 646 cases of instances where people who criticized Biden on Twitter or Facebook had their comments deleted, received speech restrictions, or were outright banned.

The time-period for the study was between March 10, 2020, and March 10, 2022, which includes the time Biden was campaigning for president through his current occupancy of the White House.

Of the 646 cases, nearly a quarter involved those who were targeting for speaking about a New York Post story that investigated the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his allegedly corrupt foreign business dealings.

The largest share of those who were censored in the 646 figure were those who posted content related to Biden’s notoriety for inappropriate contact – an issue that he was forced to address on the campaign trail.

CensorTrack counted 232 cases of "comedic memes, videos, or generic posts about Biden’s conduct," which composed more than one-third of the total instances.

Others, according to CensorTrack, had their accounts targeted merely for quoting the president in his own words, making him look less than competent as commander-in-chief.

Among those targeted included politicians like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and news outlets like The New York Post, The Washington Free Beacon, and The Federalist, among many others.

Fox News has reached out to Facebook and Twitter for comment on the report but did not hear back before publication time.