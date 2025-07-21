Biden’s autopen granted 'sadistic criminal underclass' entry to US, Stephen Miller says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen allowed "the sadistic criminal underclass" to enter the U.S. under his administration’s border policies, according to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Biden has come under scrutiny for his alleged use of the autopen while in office, and President Donald Trump has said thousands of pardons Biden signed were void and that the former president did not know what documents he was signing through the automated device.

"Democrats created a puppet presidency under Biden and then used his autopen to resettle the sadistic criminal underclass of the world in our towns," Miller said in a Monday X post. "The Left has weaponized migration against the American People."

Miller’s post came in response to one from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that claimed that one of the suspects accused of ambushing and shooting an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in New York City Saturday entered the country illegally in 2023 under the Biden administration.

According to DHS, Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez illegally entered the U.S. in April 2023, and authorities issued a criminal warrant for him for armed robbery with a firearm in February.

Biden signed multiple executive orders pertaining to immigration, including the Keeping Families Together initiative that would have provided a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants married to U.S. citizens. A federal judge struck down the order in November 2024, asserting that the order violated U.S. immigration law.

When asked which specific orders Miller was referring to, the White House did not specify, but said Biden employed the autopen to all aspects of the presidency.

"Biden’s entire presidency – including his dangerous open-border policies and refusal to remove dangerous criminal illegals from our country – was run via autopen," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. "President Trump is exposing this fraud for what it was."

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Biden’s alleged use of the autopen has primarily attracted attention for a wide swath of pardons he issued toward the end of his term, including a series of preemptive pardons on his final day to officials like former chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Multiple investigations are ongoing evaluating Biden’s alleged use of the autopen while in office, including the House Oversight Committee’s probe on the cover-up of Biden’s mental decline and potentially the unauthorized use of the autopen for pardons and other executive orders during his term.