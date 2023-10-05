Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Biden, on Texas border wall, says ‘they have to use the money for whatever is appropriate’

The Biden administration has announced border wall construction in south Texas

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
President Biden on Thursday, speaking after his administration announced border wall construction in Texas, said "I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money.  

"They didn't. They wouldn't," Biden told reporters at the White House. "And in the meantime, there's nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for whatever is appropriate. I can't stop that." 

When asked by a reporter if he believes a border wall works, Biden said "no."

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt later tweeted that "The funds for ~20 miles of border reinforcements were appropriated in 2019 before [Biden] took office.

"He called on Congress to reappropriate the funds for smarter, more effective enforcement uses. Congress failed to do so," LeBolt added. "Rule of law requires the project be completed in 2023."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

