Biden administration accused of hypocrisy for proposing border wall amid migrant crisis

The Biden administration is being mocked for announcing border wall construction in Texas after President Biden and other Democrats publicly opposed the idea.

Department of Homeland Secruity (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated in a notice that there was an "acute and immediate need" to waive dozens of federal laws to build a border wall in south Texas where illegal migration has surged.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996]," Mayorkas said.

The administration had put a halt to new border wall construction in early 2021, after Biden had promised as a presidential candidate that there would "not be another foot of wall constructed [in] my administration."

The administration said wall construction under the Trump administration was "just one example of the prior administration’s misplaced priorities and failure to manage migration in a safe, orderly and humane way."

Political commentators and media figures called out the Biden administration for its heel turn.

"Remarkable," Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg wrote. "4 years ago this was 'racist.' Now they’re advocating for it."

"Gee, maybe they shouldn’t have sold all the border wall parts," Rugg said, also asking what the country would look like had the administration announced this earlier.

"How times have changed," Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X, the social media site he owns.

"Where isn’t the left accusing the Biden admin of racism and fascism for wanting a border wall?" conservative influencer duo the Hodgetwins wrote.

"Joe Biden unleashed chaos at our border for 3 years," William Martin, the communications director for Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio., wrote. "Now that [Biden's] staring down a massive loss to [Trump] in 2024 he thinks he can change his tune. It's disgusting - but it won't work. Joe Biden has zero credibility when it comes to securing the border."

"President Trump is always right," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "That’s why he built close to 500 miles of powerful new wall on the border, and it would have been finished by now. Instead, Crooked Joe Biden turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens."

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Mayorkas "issued an IIRIRA waiver for a barrier project previously announced in June , which will be constructed on approximately 17 miles in Starr County, Texas."

The statement continued: "This project is consistent with DHS’s plan to fulfill the requirements of President Biden’s Proclamation (Proclamation No. 10142, 86 Fed. Reg. 7225 (Jan. 20, 2021)), which ended the diversion of funds for border wall from military projects or other sources while calling for the expenditure of any funds Congress appropriated for barrier construction consistent with their appropriated purpose. CBP remains committed to protecting the nation’s cultural and natural resources and will implement sound environmental practices as part of the project covered by this waiver."

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.