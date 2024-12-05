Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden team reportedly considering preemptive pardons for Fauci, Schiff, other Trump 'targets'

Fauci, Schiff and Cheney could be pardoned without being charged with crimes

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed their reaction to the report and why many critics consider the move hypocritical given how President-elect Trump has been targeted. 

President Biden's White House is reportedly considering preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 

White House counsel Ed Siskel is arranging discussions about the potential pardons with several other senior Biden aides, including chief of staff Jeff Zients, Politico reported, citing senior Democrats familiar with the talks. 

The president, who granted a sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter, for the past 11 years of crimes or potential crimes earlier this week, reportedly has not been roped in on the deliberations, according to Politico. 

The conversations included whether Fauci, Schiff or Cheney would even accept a preemptive pardon, which could suggest wrongdoing and exacerbate criticisms brought by President-elect Trump's team. 

"I would urge the president not to do that," Schiff told Politico. "I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary."

Fauci testifies before Congress

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

Trump's appointment of Kash Patel to be the next FBI director reportedly drove the talks of preemptive pardons amid concern of possible forthcoming inquiries or indictments once the new administration takes over in January. 

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., who hosted Biden in battleground Pennsylvania before the election, called on the president to issue blanket pardons when Patel's nomination was announced – though he did not specify the intended recipients. 

"By choosing Kash Patel as his FBI Director, Trump has made it clear that he is more focused on settling personal scores than on protecting the American people or upholding the rule of law. Patel has openly published an ‘enemies list’ in his book, naming individuals he and Trump plan to investigate and prosecute – targeting those who stood up to Trump’s lies, abuses of power, and baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 election. This is no hypothetical threat," Boyle said in a statement. "The people they’re targeting include law enforcement officers, military personnel, and others who have spent their lives protecting this country. These patriots shouldn’t have to live in fear of political retribution for doing what’s right. That’s why I’m urging President Biden to issue a blanket pardon for anyone unjustly targeted by this vindictive scheme."

Cheney Jan. 6

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., Vice Chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, participates in the last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 19, 2022.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., also spoke in favor of preemptive pardons last week, noting how former President Gerald Ford granted one to Richard Nixon

"If it’s clear by January 19 that [revenge] is his intention, then I would recommend to President Biden that he provide those preemptive pardons to people, because that’s really what our country is going to need next year," Markey told WGBH.

Schiff and Cheney both led the Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol riot. 

Schiff Jan. 6

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 19, 2022.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is under renewed scrutiny this week in light of the over 500-page final report dropped by the House subcommittee that has been investigating government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report – which found that COVID-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China – supported how Fauci "played a critical role in disparaging the lab-leak theory" among top scientific circles early in 2020 and later to the public. His congressional testimony to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the report states, misled the public regarding National Institute of Health (NIH) funding of gain-of-function research at coronavirus labs. 

It goes on to cite how Fauci testified that the six-foot social distancing rule imposed on Americans "sort of just appeared" and did not support quality scientific standards, when he was grilled on what studies he and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reviewed before announcing the policy. He also gave similarly vague testimony when asked what science supported K-12 public school mask mandates. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

