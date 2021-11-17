Biden shakes hands maskless but decides to put mask on before photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden mingled maskless with members of the public before putting one on to take a selfie following a Wednesday speech.

After speaking about his infrastructure bill at a GM plant in Detroit, Michigan, Biden went on to shake hands with the crowd while neglecting to mask up. He later appeared to cover up as someone took a picture with him. He kept the mask on afterward.

Biden has in the past been caught violating his own administration's mask mandates.

Last month, Biden coughed into his hand following a speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

The incident came less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later tested for the virus as well.

On Tuesday, during the ceremonial signing of his infrastructure bill on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden raised eyebrows when he ambled back to his podium looking for his mask. He seemingly gave up trying to find it and signed the bill without a mask while surrounded by other maskless lawmakers.

WHITE HOUSE WON'T BE FOLLOWING DC MAYOR BOWSER IN LIFTING COVID-19 MASK REQUIREMENT INDOORS

The White House on Tuesday chose not to follow Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to end the requirement that people mask indoors.

BIDEN COUGHS INTO HAND, PROCEEDS TO SHAKE HANDS WITH PUBLIC WHILE MASKLESS

The decision came after Bowser announced that the city was lifting the requirement for masks for indoor settings, such as offices and retail spaces, ending the rule that has been in place since July 2020. Businesses will still be allowed to require masks if they choose but will not be legally required.

"The White House follows CDC guidance, which recommends masking in areas of high or substantial transmission," White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz told Fox News.

In October, the president and first lady stoked controversy when they were caught walking without masks through Fiola Mare, a ritzy Italian seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., where all individuals over age 2 were at the time required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.